Cizzle Bio Announces Live Investor Webinar On Transforming Lung Cancer Detection

San Antonio, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cizzle Bio today announced a live investor webinar scheduled for July 15, 2025, at 1:30 PM PST that will showcase the company's patented blood test for early-stage lung cancer detection and the commercial opportunity it represents.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide mainly because most cases are diagnosed too late for effective treatment. Cizzle Bio's test, backed by over 20 years of scientific research, is designed to detect lung cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage. The test's unique biomarker, CIZ1B, has demonstrated 95 percent sensitivity and is positioned for scalable deployment through certified medical labs.

The webinar will feature Cizzle Bio's leadership team discussing how this technology meets an urgent clinical need, reduces healthcare costs, and positions the company within the rapidly expanding $100 billion cancer biomarker market. Attendees will also learn how investors can participate at this critical stage as the company advances toward commercialization.

Registration is open at .









