Cizzle Bio Announces Live Investor Webinar On Transforming Lung Cancer Detection
San Antonio, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cizzle Bio today announced a live investor webinar scheduled for July 15, 2025, at 1:30 PM PST that will showcase the company's patented blood test for early-stage lung cancer detection and the commercial opportunity it represents.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide mainly because most cases are diagnosed too late for effective treatment. Cizzle Bio's test, backed by over 20 years of scientific research, is designed to detect lung cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage. The test's unique biomarker, CIZ1B, has demonstrated 95 percent sensitivity and is positioned for scalable deployment through certified medical labs.
The webinar will feature Cizzle Bio's leadership team discussing how this technology meets an urgent clinical need, reduces healthcare costs, and positions the company within the rapidly expanding $100 billion cancer biomarker market. Attendees will also learn how investors can participate at this critical stage as the company advances toward commercialization.
Registration is open at .
CONTACT: Yolanda Heiberger
Vice President of Communications and Patient Education
Cizzle Bio
yolanda (at) cizzlebio.com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment