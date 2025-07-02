Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. To Report Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, July 10, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earnings Call Scheduled at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time on July 10, 2025 Tokyo, Japan, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand and the United Kingdom, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The Company will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 pm Japan Standard Time) on July 10, 2025. To attend this earnings conference call, please use the information below for dial-in access.

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows: Date: July 10, 2025 Time: 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time International: 1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982 Japan Toll Free: 0066-33-1-33094 Conference ID Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation.

For those unable to participate, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until July 17, 2025. The dial-in for the replay is +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 internationally. The replay access code is 7762709.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

