MR MIKES Steakhousecasual Celebrates Milestone With 50Th Store Opening In Kitchener, Ontario

BURNABY, British Columbia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 50th location in Kitchener, Ontario on Canada Day. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the brand, known for its unique blend of a come-as-you-are vibe and a quality dining experience.

The new Kitchener location, situated at 301-1950 Fischer Hallman Rd, officially opened its doors to the public on July 1, 2025. The restaurant will offer a welcoming atmosphere, craveable and approachable menu options, and the exceptional service that MR MIKES is renowned for.

"We are incredibly excited to bring MR MIKES to Kitchener," said Nitish and Trivanee Appiah, franchisees of the new location. "This opening represents our dedication to providing a memorable dining experience. We look forward to becoming a part of the Kitchener community and serving our new guests."

"For decades, Canadians have embraced MR MIKES for its laid-back, welcoming atmosphere-where friends gather over great food and drinks, enjoy board games, and share in a truly Canadian experience,” said Tony Zidar, President and COO of MR MIKES.“This newest location is a proud moment for the brand, and we're thrilled to welcome Nitish and Trivanee to the MR MIKES family as we continue to grow across the country."

The opening of the 50th store is a testament to MR MIKES' successful expansion strategy and its ability to resonate with customers across Canada. In 2025, MR MIKES will have opened eight new locations by the end of the year. The brand continues to prioritize quality, community engagement, and a relaxed dining environment that appeals to families and individuals alike.

For more information about the new Kitchener location and MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual, please visit .

About MR MIKES

MR MIKES is a proud Canadian company, established in 1960. It is the place to come with good friends for great steaks and even better times. The MR MIKES brand is known and loved for its irreverent, comfortable, and non-pretentious steakhouse experience that resonates with Canadians for great food, affordable indulgences, and unique style. MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual currently operates 50 locations across Canada and plans to continue the brand's expansion with the opening of an anticipated 50+ locations over the next five years.

