From PSP To Powerhouse: Hyperpay Raises The Bar For Regional Fintech With Three Prestigious Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In an era where digital transformation is reshaping how economies operate, HyperPay has become a major player in the Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) fintech scene, driving economic growth, financial inclusion, and innovation. Through its innovative approaches and bold leadership, the company has significantly influenced the future of payments in the region.

Founded by Muhannad Ebwini, HyperPay has steadily grown from a payment service provider (PSP) into one of the region's most trusted digital payment platforms. Its main focus is creating intelligent, secure, and enterprise-ready financial infrastructure that enables both private and public sector clients to succeed in a growing digital-first world.

This mission was recently recognized at the Fintech Summit Middle East 2025, where HyperPay was honored with three prestigious Peacock Awards, further strengthening its reputation as an industry leader. Among them was the coveted 'Next-Gen Fintech Disruptor' award, awarded to CEO and Founder Ebwini for his bold leadership and transformative influence on the region's financial ecosystems. HyperPay also received awards for 'Excellence in Digital Payment Infrastructure Innovation' and 'Innovation in B2B Payment Solutions,' marking a pivotal moment in the company's evolution from a local payment service provider (PSP) to a regional fintech powerhouse.

The recognition of Ebwini as a next-generation fintech disruptor comes at a time when HyperPay is quickly forming partnerships and expanding its capabilities. His leadership has been essential in reaching milestones such as obtaining a license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to launch innovative digital payment solutions, aligning with Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030.

The 'Excellence in Digital Payment Infrastructure Innovation' award recognizes HyperPay's dedication to creating scalable, secure, and advanced payment systems that serve a wide range of stakeholders, from government agencies to small and medium-sized businesses. Meanwhile, the 'Innovation in B2B Payment Solutions' award honors the company's enterprise-grade tools that simplify and secure complex transactions, helping enterprises succeed in today's changing business landscape.

Peacock Awards recognition program honors outstanding industry leaders who have introduced innovative products, services, and solutions that positively impact their customers. The various award categories recognize significant contributions and innovations within the payments and digital banking sectors, emphasizing excellence in digital financial services, convenience, security, and market influence.

For HyperPay, these awards not only recognize its achievements so far but also lay the foundation for future goals, such as expanding strategic partnerships, speeding up regional growth, and strengthening its commitment to innovative fintech. With smart, user-centered solutions, the company is setting new standards in the global fintech industry.