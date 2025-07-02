Lawmakers' Increased Skills Have Improved Efforts To Resolve Conflicts In Eastern Equatoria

Residents in Eastern Equatoria State are pleased with the recently established parliamentary caucuses, which they feel are contributing to an improved way of handling intercommunal violence by adopting adequate legislation and peacebuilding strategies.



“We've been receiving lots of great feedback from local communities, who think that the work of their political representatives has become more effective,” commented Anthony Nwapa, Acting Head of the UN peacekeeping mission's Field Office in Torit.



For a long time, staff serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), together with experts on a variety of subject matters, including leadership skills, protocol issues, the constitution-making process and conflict mitigation, are working hard to support Eastern Equatoria's legislature.



“It is a gradual process, but it is definitely boosting our ability to fulfill our roles and responsibilities. Our collective commitment to good governance has also increased as a result of this ongoing capacity building,” said Charles Udwar Ukech, Speaker of the Eastern Equatoria State Transitional Legislative Assembly.



According to Governor Louis Lobong Lojore, the biggest and most important part of the regular training sessions is what they can achieve in terms of creating and maintaining peace between the state's different communities.



“Managing conflicts amicably is key, and it is our responsibility to make that happen,” he affirmed as he addressed the almost 100 lawmakers and clerical staff attending the latest of the UNMISS-led workshops.



It won't, however, be the last such session.



“The positive results so far encourage us. We will keep assisting the state legislature in any way we can,” pledged Mr. Nwapa, who is also a Civil Affairs Officer.

