Acting African Union Special Representative's Goodwill Message On Burundi's Independence Day

On behalf of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), I congratulate the people and Government of Burundi on the occasion of the 63rd Independence Day.

This day not only commemorates Burundi's attainment of self-governance from colonial rule but also celebrates the progress and achievements made since 1962.

Burundi continues to play a vital role in the promotion of peace and security in the region and the African continent. In particular, Burundian troops have displayed unwavering commitment in their contributions to the African Union's peace process in Somalia.

Their selfless support for Somalia's stabilisation efforts has been instrumental in advancing our shared vision of a secure, stable, and progressive Somalia.

AUSSOM affirms its deep appreciation for the enduring partnership between the African Union and Burundi, and for its key role in fostering regional peace and integration.

Happy Independence Day...“Sangwa intahe yo kwikukira”.

