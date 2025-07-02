Golf Triumph: David Horsey Ends Decade-Long Win Drought In Normandy Play-Off

David Horsey returned to the winner's circle in sensational fashion, claiming victory at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge in Normandy with a nerve-shredding birdie on the first play-off hole. It was the Dubai-based Englishman's first win in nearly a decade and came after a tense four-man showdown on the HotelPlanner Tour.

The 40-year-old sealed the title at Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, birdieing the 72nd hole to force a play-off with fellow Englishman James Allan, Spain's Joseba Torres, and Scotland's Daniel Young. Then, under immense pressure, Horsey hit a clutch five-iron to just three feet at the par-three 10th, the play-off hole, before calmly rolling in the birdie putt for the win.

“It's good to get it over the line,” Horsey said.“It's been a tough road the last four or five years. I've had a few injuries, and I haven't been playing very well, so it's nice to finally start putting a series of rounds together.”

A former four-time winner on the DP World Tour, Horsey's third career win on the HotelPlanner Tour shoots him 97 spots up the Road to Mallorca Rankings to 12th place-firmly within reach of the top 20 who will graduate to the DP World Tour next season.

“I've been playing well in single rounds, but to put four rounds together and win a tournament is very pleasing,” he said.“It was also pleasing to see everything hold up under pressure. I've always felt recently that I have my game in a good place, but never thought I could do it under pressure. To see that hold up today was great, and hopefully it will for the rest of the season.”

Fast Start for Horsey

Horsey began the final round tied for the lead and wasted no time making his move, rolling in a long birdie putt at the first. He stayed steady through the front nine before reeling off three consecutive birdies from the 10th to move two clear of the field. A bogey on 14 was quickly erased with another birdie on 15, but a double bogey at the 17th nearly derailed his title hopes.

“I made a birdie in regulation on the play-off hole. It was the perfect five iron for me, so I could stand up there, hit it and know it wasn't going to go long,” he explained.“It came out perfectly, and a little bit of wind off the right helped it come back to three or four feet, and I managed to hole it.”

Horsey's victory adds intrigue to the remainder of the HotelPlanner Tour season.“Hopefully I can fine-tune the feelings I've come across and kick on and win a few more,” he added.

Sweden's Albin Bergstrom finished fifth at 15 under par, with local hopeful Robin Sciot-Siegrist in sixth. American Nick Carlson was solo seventh at 13 under.

Overnight co-leader Eddie Pepperell withdrew from the tournament with a back injury ahead of his final round.

Dubai-based Frenchman Joel Stalter closed with a 68 to finish at one under par.

At the top of the Road to Mallorca standings, Italian Renato Paratore remains in first, thanks to his earlier back-to-back UAE wins. Daniel Young jumped 20 places to sixth with his runner-up finish, while Clement Charmasson moved up two spots to ninth after finishing eighth in front of home fans.

The HotelPlanner Tour resumes this week with the Interwetten Open at Schladming-Dachstein Golf Club in Austria from July 3rd to 6th.

Final Results (Top 4):



David Horsey (ENG): 72-66-65-69 = 272 (-16) (Won in play-off)

Daniel Young (SCO): 66-68-71-67 = *272 (-16)

James Allan (ENG): 66-70-71-65 = 272 (-16) Joseba Torres (ESP): 69-68-69-66 = 272 (-16)