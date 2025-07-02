Backstageplay Announces Appointment Of Steve Kaszas To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) -(TSXV: BP.H) (the "") announced today the appointment of Mr. Steve Kaszas to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Steve Kaszas acquired over 42 years of experience as an investment advisor in Canada. Having retired in May 2025, he joins the Backstageplay board, bringing financial expertise, a global perspective, and a commitment to shareholder value and growth. Steve's career began at Burns Fry in 1983, becoming a shareholder in 1984, and later leading The Altberg Kaszas Group at BMO Nesbitt Burns. Steve is a well-known, leading figure on Bay Street, having helped, directly and indirectly, finance some of Canada's pre-eminent businesses. As a community advocate, Steve received the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal for his contributions to Canada.

"We are delighted to have Steve join us as a director as we transform our business in 2025" said Scott White Backstageplay's CEO. "Steve brings substantial connectivity to Canadian capital markets and to his associates and friends in business sectors important to Backstageplay throughout North America and abroad. We are excited to have access to his expertise and contacts, as we solidify our next steps and path for the coming months".

"My business partners and I have been working with the team at Backstageplay for several months now, discussing direction and opportunities" said Steve Kazsas. "I am excited to be involved and help shepherd shareholder value through the various synergies we have amongst our contact base".