Longpoint Adds The LFG Double Leveraged Etfs On Microstrategy And Coinbase

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp)

LongPoint launches two new partnership platform ETFs - MSTU, COIU Universal Digital and LongPoint join forces to power innovation in the Crypto ecosystem Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. (" LongPoint ") is proud to announce the launch today of two LFG Double Leveraged Single Stock ETFs (the " LFG ETFs ") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX "). The LFG ETFs are launched in partnership with Universal Digital Inc. (" Universal Digital ") and include LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF (TSX: MSTU) designed to provide twice the daily performance of MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR) and LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF (TSX: COIU) designed to provide twice the daily performance of Coinbase Global Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN). The LFG ETFs mark a milestone in the Canadian ETF market, as the first Canadian domiciled, double leveraged ETFs on MicroStrategy Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. offering amplified digital asset company exposure to investors in Canadian dollars and listed on a domestic stock exchange. The LFG ETFs, listed below, seek daily investment results that endeavour to correspond, before fees and expenses, to two times (2X) the daily return (on a percentage basis) of the respective reference stock. The LFG ETFs do not hedge their exposure to the U.S. dollar and only trade in Canadian Dollars.

Name Ticker Reference Stock LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF MSTU MicroStrategy Inc. LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF COIU Coinbase Global Inc.

"LongPoint is excited to launch the LFG ETFs with Universal Digital, and we see these ETFs as the start of a strong partnership based on each company's expertise in their respective fields. Combining LongPoint's ETF know-how with Universal Digital's expertise with blockchain and crypto has resulted in the LFG ETFs that give Canadian investors and alternative to U.S. listed ETPs," said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "These new ETFs offer active Canadian investors a Canadian-domiciled, TSX-listed solution - trading in Canadian dollars - that enables them to tactically position their portfolios around cryptocurrency momentum, company-specific news, technical signals, and market events."

"We're proud to launch the LFG ETFs in partnership with the LongPoint team whose expertise in leveraged ETFs is unmatched," said Tim Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Digital. "At Universal Digital, our core mission is to give Canadian investors unique access to the digital asset space - part of our broader strategy to deliver efficient investment vehicles that bridge traditional finance with Web3 innovation."

"Our team at LongPoint brings over 70 years of combined ETF experience, including nearly 50 years specifically focused on managing leveraged and inverse products," Hawkins added. "We've simplified the launch of the LFG ETFs as specific tools for knowledgeable, sophisticated Canadian investors who employ high-conviction, short-term trading strategies on individual stocks."

With this launch, LongPoint continues to establish itself as a leader in innovative ETF solutions. The company entered the levered ETF market in December 2024 with its crude oil and natural gas ETFs and followed that this year with the launch of eleven Mega ETFs which are Canada's first triple levered index ETFs and six Savvy ETFs which are Canada's first double leveraged single stock ETFs. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint is a Canadian owned and operated company.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. Discover the value of investing with LongPoint!

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. Universal Digital aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.