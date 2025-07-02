Russian Agent Detained In Kharkiv For Assembling Explosive Devices For Terrorist Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) “Suspect assembled three improvised explosive devices, which he then concealed in caches for use by operatives tasked with carrying out coordinated terrorist attacks,” Ukrinform reports, citing the SBU press service

Investigators identified the suspect as a 48-year-old laboratory assistant at a university in Kharkiv. According to the SBU, he had been recruited by Russian intelligence via Telegram channels.

According to the SBU, acting on instructions from his Russian handler, the agent assembled remote-detonation explosive devices reinforced with metal fragments, including nuts, screws, and nails.

In an attempt to avoid detection, he prepared the devices inside the apartment of his neighbors-who had temporarily left the city and entrusted him with a key to watch over their home.

The suspect concealed two completed improvised explosive devices, each equipped with mobile phones for remote activation, in pre-designated caches.

He received the coordinates for these hiding spots from his supervisor. To mask their true nature, the devices were disguised as ordinary household items, including sports equipment.

SBU operatives identified the agent in advance, documented his activities, and apprehended him while he was placing a third explosive device near a residential building.

During the search, SBU operatives seized components for additional explosive devices and a mobile phone believed to have been used for communication with Russian intelligence.

SBU investigators have served the suspect a formal notice of suspicion under two articles of Ukraine's Criminal Code: Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 (preparation for a terrorist act committed by a group of individuals), and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives). The suspect is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the suspect's potential involvement in assembling two additional explosive devices is under investigation.

Authorities are also working to identify other individuals connected to the crime, including the suspect's Russian handler.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on June 20, the SBU and National Police detained another Russian agent accused of carrying out a terrorist attack targeting Ukrainian military personnel in Kharkiv.

Photo credit: SBU