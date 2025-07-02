KP On High Alert: Major Lockdown Planned In Peshawar Amid Muharram Security Fears

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In light of security concerns during Muharram, a high alert has been declared across sensitive districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital, Peshawar.

Sources indicate that from the 6th of Muharram, all major entry routes into Peshawar will be closed. A complete security lockdown is scheduled to be enforced starting the 7th of Muharram.

According to the security plan, over 70,000 police personnel have been deployed across the province, with additional forces stationed at key locations in Peshawar. An extra 3,000 officers have been assigned to sensitive zones for enhanced protection.

Also Read: Bomb Blast Targets Officials in Bajaur, AC Nawagai Among Four Killed

Amid fears of possible terrorist threats, several hotels and medical plazas have been shut down. The Peshawar Cantonment area will remain completely sealed until the 10th of Muharram, and the BRT service will be suspended for two days. Afghan refugees have also been confined to temporary camps due to security risks.

Sources further revealed that the deployment of military and paramilitary forces in highly sensitive areas is also expected to ensure rapid response in case of any untoward incidents.