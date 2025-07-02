Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Voices Interest In Hosting High-Level Meeting Involving Women

2025-07-02 08:06:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 2. Iran wants to host a high-level meeting involving women, Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Deputy Director for Multilateral Economic Cooperation at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Behzad Azarsa said at a panel session themed "The Role of Women in Urban Development" of the ECO Women's Forum in Lachin, Azerbaijan, Trend 's correspondent sent to Lachin reports.

He observed that Iran advocates for the facilitation of educational opportunities for women.

"We additionally advocate for the inception of the ECO Green Fund specifically tailored for women." Concurrently, we aim to instantiate a dedicated financial vehicle to facilitate capital allocation for initiatives spearheaded by women.

Empowering women will catalyze the advancement of civil society frameworks," articulated the official.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992, is an Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.

