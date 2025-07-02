Iran Voices Interest In Hosting High-Level Meeting Involving Women
He observed that Iran advocates for the facilitation of
educational opportunities for women.
"We additionally advocate for the inception of the ECO Green Fund specifically tailored for women." Concurrently, we aim to instantiate a dedicated financial vehicle to facilitate capital allocation for initiatives spearheaded by women.
Empowering women will catalyze the advancement of civil society frameworks," articulated the official.
The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 1992, is an Eurasian political and economic intergovernmental entity established in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. It offers a forum to explore methods for enhancing growth and fostering trade and investment prospects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Tbtc Launches On Starknet: Expanding Bitcoin's Role In Multi-Chain Defi
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment