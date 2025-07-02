Organic Farming Instructions To Boost Regulated, Competitive Sector, Says Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 2 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat said on Wednesday that the recent approval of updated organic farming instructions is a significant step forward in the Ministry's efforts to develop and expand the Kingdom's organic agriculture sector.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Hneifat described the amended instructions, which were published in the Official Gazette, as "a qualitative shift" in the legislative and regulatory framework, aiming to create a well-organized, secure, and attractive sector for young people and investors.The new measures, he pointed out, will enhance opportunities for establishing organic farms, importing inputs, and exporting certified products to foreign markets, backed by accredited certificates from recognized bodies to boost credibility, quality, and competitiveness both locally and globally.Hneifat explained that the main reason for updating the regulations was to align Jordan's technical and legislative procedures with recent amendments to international standards, especially those that have been adopted by the European Union since 2022.The minister emphasized the importance of clarifying definitions to ensure consistent application, raising awareness of the organic agriculture logo, and connecting it to legislation to strengthen the identity of local products and protect markets from non-compliant goods.The revised instructions expand the scope of organic agriculture activities, encourage investment, increase the availability of healthy products for consumers, and set clear licensing requirements for non-governmental entities in the field. They also strengthen oversight and monitoring by the Ministry to ensure compliance across the sector.Hneifat stressed the importance of defining and activating institutional roles among oversight, regulatory, and legislative bodies to streamline procedures for organic operators.He noted that Jordan began regulating organic agriculture in 2011 and that the number of registered organic operators had reached 38 by the end of 2024, covering around 15,000 dunums of cultivated land.Highlighting the benefits of organic farming, Hneifat said it is vital to improve producers' livelihoods as it provides high-quality, chemical-free products that are safe for the environment, and maintains ecological balance. He added that organic agriculture opens new marketing opportunities that respond to local, regional, and global demand.