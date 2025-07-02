403
Kuwaiti, Pakistani Military Officials Discuss Common Issues, Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Major General (Pilot) Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with Pakistan's Defense Attachأ© to Kuwait Brigadier General Mohsin Javed, to discuss shared interests.
According to a Defense Ministry statement Wednesday, both sides stressed the value of joint coordination and the exchange of military and technical expertise--especially in cybersecurity and combined training--to bolster bilateral ties.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Chief of Staff for Administration and Manpower Major General Firas Al-Shahin, Acting Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Plans Brigadier General Raed Al-Sukran, and other senior officers. (end)
