Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti, Pakistani Military Officials Discuss Common Issues, Coop.


2025-07-02 08:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Major General (Pilot) Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met with Pakistan's Defense Attachأ© to Kuwait Brigadier General Mohsin Javed, to discuss shared interests.
According to a Defense Ministry statement Wednesday, both sides stressed the value of joint coordination and the exchange of military and technical expertise--especially in cybersecurity and combined training--to bolster bilateral ties.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Chief of Staff for Administration and Manpower Major General Firas Al-Shahin, Acting Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Plans Brigadier General Raed Al-Sukran, and other senior officers. (end)
ahk


MENAFN02072025000071011013ID1109751447

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search