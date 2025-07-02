Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Rep.: China's Actions Harm European Security


2025-07-02 08:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 2 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas accused on Wednesday China of carrying out actions that harm Europe's security.
"China is not our adversary, but on security our relationship is under increasing strain", Kallas told reporters before her meeting with the Chinese top diplomat Wang.
She warned that "Chinese companies are Moscow's lifeline to sustain its war against Ukraine".
"Beijing carries out cyberattacks, interferes with our democracies, and trades unfairly" calling these actions harmful to European security and jobs.
Kallas further criticized what she described as contradictory behavior from Beijing to allow war in Europe while seeking closer ties with Europe at the same time.
"In a volatile world, Beijing should use its growing strength to uphold international law," the EU foreign affairs chief concluded. (end)
arn


MENAFN02072025000071011013ID1109751445

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search