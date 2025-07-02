403
EU Rep.: China's Actions Harm European Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 2 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas accused on Wednesday China of carrying out actions that harm Europe's security.
"China is not our adversary, but on security our relationship is under increasing strain", Kallas told reporters before her meeting with the Chinese top diplomat Wang.
She warned that "Chinese companies are Moscow's lifeline to sustain its war against Ukraine".
"Beijing carries out cyberattacks, interferes with our democracies, and trades unfairly" calling these actions harmful to European security and jobs.
Kallas further criticized what she described as contradictory behavior from Beijing to allow war in Europe while seeking closer ties with Europe at the same time.
"In a volatile world, Beijing should use its growing strength to uphold international law," the EU foreign affairs chief concluded. (end)
