Palestinian Presidency Urges US To Pressure Israeli Occupation To End Aggression

2025-07-02 08:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 2 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency on Wednesday called on the US administration to exert serious and effective pressure on Israeli occupation to comply with efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive ceasefire across all Palestinian territories, including Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Jerusalem.
In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh warned of serious consequences of Israel's continued military escalation and attempts to derail ceasefire efforts, particularly through the destruction of thousands of homes in Jenin and Tulkarem refugee camps, forced displacement of residents, terrorism of settlers, and ongoing massacres and starvation in Gaza Strip.
He stressed that US calls to end the war in Gaza must be accompanied by a firm and practical stance to halt Israeli aggression in the West Bank, and to ensure commitment to international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions, which represent the only viable path to security and stability in the region.
Abu Rudeineh also called for an immediate end to Israeli attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites, warning that continued violations threaten to escalate tensions further across the occupied Palestinian territory.
He affirmed that the Palestinian people are facing an all-out war targeting their cities, villages, and refugee camps, alongside a financial blockade. Despite these challenges, the Palestinian people and their leadership remain committed to national principles, with Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the State of Palestine, he added.
The spokesperson concluded that true peace and security could only be achieved through recognition of the Palestinian people's legitimate right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders. (end)
