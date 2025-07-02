Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India Chemical Factory Blast Toll Rises To 40


2025-07-02 08:02:18
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bengaluru, India: The death toll from an explosion at an Indian chemical factory rose to 40, the company said Wednesday, as teams scoured the site for a third day.

Industrial disasters are common in India, with experts blaming poor planning and lax enforcement of safety rules.

Factory owner Sigachi Industries said in a statement that 40 workers were killed and 33 others injured in the explosion in Sangareddy in India's southern Telangana state.

It increases an earlier toll of 36 dead.

The company said it offered compensation of 10 million rupees ($116,000) to the families of those killed, while those injured will receive medical support.

The factory makes components that can be included in medical pills.

A fire department official told AFP on Wednesday that search operations were ongoing at the factory site.

State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited on Tuesday, with a video released by his office showing piles of twisted metal in the wreckage of the factory.

Reddy's office said a committee was investigating the cause of the explosion.

MENAFN02072025000063011010ID1109751442

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search