Freshworks To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 29, 2025
Event: Freshworks Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET
Audio webcast:
A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at . The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.
About Freshworks Inc.
Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive. Over 73,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks' customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) software to fuel customer loyalty and service efficiency. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .
© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.
Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Lan
Media Relations Contact:
Jayne Gonzalez
Legal Disclaimer:
