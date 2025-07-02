Space Logistics Market Surges To USD 19.8 Billion By 2040, At A CAGR Of 17.3%

Space Logistics Industry

An increase in space exploration missions, the rise in space stations, increasing demand for LEO-based satellite services, growing investment by companies drive

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Space logistics market size garnered $4.0 billion in 2030 and is estimated to generate $19.8 billion by 2040, manifesting a CAGR of 17.3% from 2030 to 2040.Cargo spacecraft play a vital role in supporting a range of national space operations, including the delivery of propellants and fuel, crew supplies, equipment maintenance, storage solutions, waste management, habitation infrastructure, and transportation of various payloads. These missions are essential to the functionality and sustainability of space stations such as the International Space Station (ISS) and China's Tiangong Space Station, providing significant opportunities for commercial cargo transport systems.A notable example occurred in 2012, when SpaceX launched a robotic Dragon cargo spacecraft carrying 400 kg of supplies including food, clothing, scientific experiments, and spare parts for astronauts aboard the ISS. The same mission successfully returned medical samples and broken equipment to Earth. This marked the first of 12 resupply missions under a NASA contract. Later, in March 2020, the Dragon spacecraft delivered over 4,300 pounds of food, research materials, and components to the ISS, preparing for docking with the station's robotic arm. Looking ahead, SpaceX's next-generation Dragon spacecraft aims to streamline ISS resupply missions with advanced capabilities, including direct docking.Download Sample Report:In addition to private sector advancements, strong federal support is also driving the growth of the U.S. space logistics sector. Government initiatives and funding programs are encouraging innovation in satellite and imaging technologies across academic and commercial institutions. For example, in April 2020, the U.S. Department of Education launched a national competition CTE Mission: CubeSat challenging high school students to design a space mission. This initiative aimed to inspire the development of technical skills relevant to the space industry. Such efforts, both public and private, are expected to contribute significantly to the expansion and evolution of the space logistics market in the United States.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global space logistics market based on operation, payloads, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Procure Complete Research Report Now -Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global space logistics market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2040. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.North America currently dominated the global industrial vehicles market in 2021. This is primarily due to the U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) having invested a lot of research & development in figuring out whether point-to-point space launches would ever be possible due to the idea of space exploration becoming commercialized. The concept obviously confronts numerous difficulties, such as how the cargo will be delivered, the cost of launching and landing vehicles, the reusability of rockets and cargo ships, and the infrastructure required to accept cargo. These would create a need for space logistics and management systems across the country.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Leading market players of the global space logistics market analyzed in the research include ArianeGroup, ATOMOS SPACE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, D-Orbit SpA, EXOLAUNCH GmbH, Exotrail, Impulse Space, Inc., Launcher Inc., Momentus Space, Northrop Grumman, Space Machines Company Pty Ltd., and Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global space logistics industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as agreements, partnerships, expansion, product development, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:Space Tourism Market :Deep Space Exploration Market :Near Space Robotics Market :

