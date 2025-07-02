Communications Committee Invites Comments On Candidates Shortlisted For Interviews To Fill Media Development And Diversity Agency (MDDA) Board Vacancies
The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies is inviting members of the public to comment on the nine candidates shortlisted for interviews to fill two vacancies on the Board of the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA).
The shortlisted candidates are Dr Lario Malungana-Mantsha, Ms Melanie Roy, Dr Natalie Skeepers, Ms Chantel Manuel, Dr Rofhiwa Mukhudwana, Ms Sithembile Nkosi, Ms Moipone Malefane, Ms Onkgopotse Phala, and Ms Sandika Daya.
Their abridged profiles are published on the Parliament website using this link:
The process of filling the two vacancies on the Board of the MDDA is done in terms of section 4(1)(b) of the MDDA Act.
Members of the public who wish to comment on the candidates have until the end of business on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
