Have An All-American Fourth Of July With Beef On The Grill

What's more fun than constructing the perfect kabob like these Smoked Steak Skewers with Tomatoes, Onions and Olives . Top Sirloin Steak cut into cubes then skewered with tomatoes, red onions, olives, then sprinkled with Manchego cheese – these kabobs are a great excuse to get out the smoker, but if you don't have one, they are just as delicious on the grill.

Nothing sparks more excitement than the anticipation of a good burger on the 4th, and these Western Burgers are just the kick. Topped with avocado, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, tomato and onions – this recipe offers a little spice with a whole lot of flavor.

For more summer grilling recipes for any occasion, check out BeefItsWhatsForDinner along with our Grilling Basics and Smoking Basics pages to get the most out of your grilling and smoking experience.

