Crypto Losses Surpass $2.47 Billion In H1 2025, Certik Report Reveals Alarming Rise In Phishing Attacks

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the world's largest Web3 security service provider, released its Web3 security quarterly report, Hack3d, for Q2 and H1 2025, revealing that more than $2.47 billion has been lost to hacks, scams, and exploits in the first half of the year alone. The findings suggest that the crypto space remains a high-stakes environment for both users and projects as new threats emerge and evolve.

According to the report, $801 million in losses were recorded in Q2, bringing H1 totals more than to the entire sum lost in 2024. When accounting only for confirmed, unrecovered losses (excluding whitehat returns and frozen funds), 2025 has already surpassed last year's adjusted figure of $1.98 billion, with $2.29 billion in net losses.

While this upward trend raises concerns, the report highlights that two major incidents in 2025 alone accounted for nearly $1.78 billion of these losses. Absent those outliers, industry losses would total just $690 million, indicating a more nuanced risk landscape.

One of the most significant shifts in Q2 was the rise of phishing as the most costly attack vector, with more than $395 million lost-surpassing phishing-related losses in the same period last year. Meanwhile, private key compromise incidents have continued to decline, and code exploits remain within historical norms, with a notable incident involving Cetus Protocol.

Additionally, CertiK's Hack3d report analyzes blockchains with the most exploits, the top three incidents of the quarter, general industry developments, and how users and protocols can boost their security.

As retail users, institutions, and sovereign entities deepen their presence in Web3, CertiK emphasizes the growing need for preventative security, transparency, and real-time monitoring.

Hack3d serves as an essential resource and record of statistics for understanding security challenges and vulnerabilities in the Web3 space. It equips stakeholders with the knowledge and insights needed to fortify their defenses and make informed decisions in an increasingly high-stakes environment.

