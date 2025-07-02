403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye’s Intelligence Head Undertakes Key Mission to Iraq
(MENAFN) Ibrahim Kalin, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), traveled to northern Iraq on Tuesday for crucial talks with top officials from the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).
According to Turkish security sources, Kalin held discussions with several influential leaders in Erbil, including Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed, and members of the KRG Security Council.
The talks were centered around the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, with a strong emphasis on regional security and measures to foster peace and stability.
A central focus of the discussions was Türkiye's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative. Both sides exchanged perspectives on collaborative strategies aimed at eradicating terrorism from the region and ensuring it is no longer a priority on the regional agenda.
Special attention was also given to the security and political rights of Iraq’s Turkmen population. Kalin reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Turkmen community in Iraq.
The meetings underscored the importance of strengthening ties with both the central Iraqi government and the KRG, signaling a commitment to closer cooperation in the future.
According to Turkish security sources, Kalin held discussions with several influential leaders in Erbil, including Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), KRG President Nechirvan Barzani, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed, and members of the KRG Security Council.
The talks were centered around the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, with a strong emphasis on regional security and measures to foster peace and stability.
A central focus of the discussions was Türkiye's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative. Both sides exchanged perspectives on collaborative strategies aimed at eradicating terrorism from the region and ensuring it is no longer a priority on the regional agenda.
Special attention was also given to the security and political rights of Iraq’s Turkmen population. Kalin reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Turkmen community in Iraq.
The meetings underscored the importance of strengthening ties with both the central Iraqi government and the KRG, signaling a commitment to closer cooperation in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment