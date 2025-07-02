Mission Critical Interior Solutions Inc. Named Title Partner For DCAC Austin 2025

MCIS is the Title Partner for DCAC 2025

The Data Center Anti-Conference is pleased to announce Mission Critical Interior Solutions Inc. (MCIS) as the Title Partner for DCAC Austin 2025.

- Alexis Knight, Director of Marketing, MCISAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DCAC Live is pleased to announce Mission Critical Interior Solutions Inc. (MCIS ) as the Title Partner for DCAC Austin 2025. This year marks the 10th anniversary of DCAC, and the renewed partnership with MCIS carries special meaning.MCIS provides core and shell and whitespace solutions for mission-critical environments. Their services include hot and cold aisle containment, raised access flooring, high-density ceiling systems, conveyance, security cages, and construction cleaning. The company supports the full construction lifecycle, from design and procurement through installation and maintenance. As a Veteran- and Minority-owned business, MCIS is driven by a commitment to service, discipline, and innovation.“As a Veteran- and Minority-owned business, partnering with DCAC Live is a natural fit. We're aligned not only in our technical focus but also in our values. Together, we're helping to shape the future of the data center industry, in a time where we are seeing unprecedented growth, while remaining committed to honoring and supporting the service and skill of our veteran workforce,” said Alexis Knight, Director of Marketing at MCIS.The partnership reflects a shared focus on the future of digital infrastructure. As the industry adapts to rapid growth in AI, cloud computing, and high-density workloads, DCAC and MCIS are aligned on the need for smarter solutions and more inclusive conversations. Topics like speed to market, workforce development, and lifecycle value will be front and center at this year's event.“The return of MCIS as a partner for the 10th anniversary of DCAC is significant,” said Kirk Offel, President and Founder of DCAC.“It's a strong example of shared growth and continued alignment around industry innovation and values.”DCAC Austin 2025 will be held this September, bringing together professionals from across the data center industry to share ideas, explore new technologies, and build lasting partnerships.About Mission Critical Interior Solutions Inc. (MCIS)Mission Critical Interior Solutions Inc. (MCIS) provides comprehensive interior infrastructure solutions for mission-critical environments. Services include custom design services, containment, raised access flooring, structural ceiling systems, conveyance, construction cleaning and continued maintenance. MCIS supports the entire project lifecycle with a focus on safety, scalability, and long-term value. Founded in 2019, MCIS is a Veteran- and Minority-owned business with a deep commitment to quality, reliability, and community.About DCAC LiveDCAC Live is a data center event held annually in Austin, Texas. Known for its direct conversations and practical focus, DCAC brings together professionals and leaders from across the digital infrastructure space. The 2025 event marks the 10th anniversary of DCAC Live.

