Ottonomy Strengthens Healthcare Robotics Leadership With Appointment Of Dr Sharon Richardson Howell As Strategic Advisor

Joins Ottonomy as a Strategic Advisor for Healthcare

Ottobots integrated with Access Controls and Elevators

Ottonomy appoints Dr. Sharon Richardson Howell as Strategic Advisor, advancing autonomous robotics for healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics worldwide.

- Dr. Sharon Richardson HowellSUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ottonomy , a global leader in autonomous robotics, announces the appointment of Dr. Sharon Richardson Howell , PhD, MBA, FACHE, MSc, as Strategic Advisor. Dr. Howell joins Ottonomy at a pivotal time as the company advances with a multi-million dollar deal toward its mission to transform the logistics of hospitals and pharmaceutical companies through autonomous delivery robots powered by its Contextual AI.Dr. Howell brings more than two decades of international leadership in healthcare innovation, digital transformation, and operational strategy. Her distinguished career includes executive roles at Fortune 25 healthcare organizations, digital health startups, and advisory boards across the United States and globally. Most recently, Dr. Howell served as Chief Performance Officer for Clinical Solutions at Centene Corporation, where she oversaw Centene's physical and behavioral health medical expense portfolio of population health and medical management solutions across Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace.Dr. Howell's academic background further underscores her expertise. She holds a PhD in Management Strategy & Innovation from London's Sir John Cass School of Business (now Bayes), an MSc from Harvard Medical School in Clinical Service Operations, an MBA from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, and a BSc from the University of Southern California (USC). She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and is trained in a broad array of operational excellence, experience, change, and transformation methodologies.Ottonomy has rapidly established itself as a trusted partner for leading healthcare facilities, including top-ranked hospitals in Jacksonville, Atlanta and Indianapolis. The company has also formed a strategic alignment with Wellstar Health System, where Ottobot deployments are set to reduce clinical staff workload for both indoor and outdoor logistics. This partnership is supported by Catalyst by Wellstar, which has invested in Ottonomy through its Catalyst Fund, dedicated to scaling innovations that improve patient care and operational efficiency.Ottonomy's Ottobot platform is redefining hospital and research facility logistics by automating the movement of medical samples, equipment, and supplies while navigating through its integrations with elevators and access control doors. Notably, Ottobots are also being utilized by a leading pharmaceutical company in Boston to transport temperature-managed vaccines securely between buildings, ensuring chain of custody as well as timely, safe, and efficient delivery of critical medical materials. These advanced robotics solutions are already demonstrating significant improvements in efficiency, safety, and staff satisfaction in premier healthcare institutions.“Dr. Howell's appointment marks a significant milestone in Ottonomy's journey to redefine healthcare logistics through robotics,” said Ritukar Vijay , CEO of Ottonomy.“Her proven leadership and deep expertise in healthcare transformation will help us accelerate the adoption of autonomous delivery solutions in some of the most demanding clinical environments. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Howell as we continue to innovate and deliver measurable value to health systems, staff, and patients across the country.”“Ottonomy is at the forefront of redefining healthcare delivery with autonomous robotics,” said Dr. Howell.“I am excited to support the team in scaling these solutions and driving measurable impacts in safety, efficiency, and performance for patients, clinicians, and health systems worldwide.”About OttonomyOttonomy is a US-focused, global robotics company with strong momentum in healthcare and pharmaceutical indoor and outdoor logistics. Founded in 2020 with offices in the Bay Area and India, Ottonomy specializes in Level 4 autonomous delivery robots powered by advanced Contextual AI. Its patented Contextual Navigation Engine enables behavior-based, situationally aware navigation in complex, crowded environments and all weather conditions-ensuring safe, efficient, and contactless deliveries. Ottonomy's robots are deployed across leading healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical companies in the US, as well as last-mile logistics with DPD in the UK, delivering scalable, sustainable hyperlocal delivery solutions that meet rigorous operational and environmental standards.For media inquiries, please contact:...

Media AT Ottonomy

Ottonomy Inc

‎‪(408)8065001‬

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.