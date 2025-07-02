The Self-Sampling Blood Collection And Storage Device Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Self-Sampling Blood Collection And Storage Device Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Self-Sampling Blood Collection And Storage Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

What Will Be The Size Of The Self-Sampling Blood Collection And Storage Device Market Scale In The Next Few Years?

The self-sampling blood collection and storage device market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is poised to grow from $0.83 billion in 2024 to $0.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of chronic diseases, shift toward preventive healthcare, micro-sampling and growth in telehealth services, growing awareness of self-testing and consumerization of healthcare.

What Drives The Surge In The Self-Sampling Blood Collection And Storage Device Market Size?

The self-sampling blood collection and storage device market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.58 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising adoption of at-home healthcare solutions, expansion of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, growing burden of chronic and lifestyle diseases, rising demand for personalized and preventive healthcare, and increasing healthcare digitization. Major trends in the forecast period include microneedle and painless sampling technologies, dried blood spot DBS technology advancements, lab-on-a-chip and microfluidic integration, and smart blood collection devices with internet of things IoT connectivity and artificial intelligence AI-driven diagnostics and data interpretation.

Which Major Companies Lead The Self-Sampling Blood Collection And Storage Device Market?

Major companies operating in the self-sampling blood collection and storage device market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company BD, DBS System SA, Quest Diagnostics, Terumo Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Qiagen N.V., PerkinElmer Inc., Sarstedt AG & Co. KG, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Trajan Group Holdings Limited, Tasso Inc., PanoHealth, Boston Microfluidics Inc., LAMEDITECH Co Ltd., YourBio Health Inc., Capitainer, Drawbridge Health Inc., Spot On Sciences.

What Are The Key Trends In The Self-Sampling Blood Collection And Storage Device Market?

Major companies operating in the self-sampling blood collection and storage device market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as new self-sampling blood collection devices, to enhance sample integrity, user convenience, and diagnostic accuracy. For instance, in February 2023, Capitainer AB launched Capitainer B 50, a self-sampling blood collection card designed to enable patients to collect and store significantly larger volumes of blood, supporting a wider range of lab analyses due to the larger sample volume.

What Does The Self-Sampling Blood Collection And Storage Device Market Segmentation Comprise Of?

The self-sampling blood collection and storage device market is segmented by:

1 Product Type: Kits, Tubes, Lancets, Others Product Type

2 Material Type: Plastic, Glass, Silicone, Metal, Composite Materials

3 Sample Type: Blood, Urine, Saliva

4 Application: Genetic Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, Drug Testing, Blood Chemistry Testing

5 End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Home Care Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 Kits: Dried Blood Spot DBS Collection Kits, Microtube Collection Kits, Plasma Separation Kits, DNA/RNA Collection Kits, At-home Diagnostic Test Kits

2 Tubes: EDTA Tubes, Heparin Tubes, Serum Separator Tubes, Plasma Separator Tubes, Micro Collection Tubes

3 Lancets: Push-Button Lancets, Pressure-Activated Lancets, Safety Lancets, Retractable Lancets, Adjustable Depth Lancets

4 Others Product Type: Capillary Blood Collection Devices, Blood Collection Cards, Transfer Devices, Filter Paper Devices, Preservation And Stabilization Reagents

Which Regions Dominate The Self-Sampling Blood Collection And Storage Device Market?

Regional Insights illustrate that North America was the largest region in the self-sampling blood collection and storage device market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the self-sampling blood collection and storage device market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blood Screening Global Market Report 2025



Blood Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2025



Blood Collection Devices Global Market Report 2025



