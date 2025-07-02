Qatar Central Announces Changes In New One Riyal Banknote

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced changes in the One Riyal denomination of the country's fifth series of banknotes.

The new edition will now include changes in the official state emblem, arabic numerals, and issue date.





QCB stated that the change was implemented to align with the laws in force in the country.

It further affirmed that the previous edition of the Qatari Riyal (Fifth Series) will remain in circulation, and this change will further be applied to other currency denominations at a later date.