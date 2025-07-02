Agriculture Goes High-Tech: Four Drones Stocks Flying High In 2025 (ZENA, UAVS, CNH, AVAV)

MENAFN - GetNews) The agriculture drone market is exploding. Valued at 6.1 billion dollars in 2024, it is expected to nearly quadruple to 23.8 billion dollars by 2032, growing at a compound annual rate of 18.5 percent. This rapid expansion is driven by rising demand for precision farming tools that improve efficiency, reduce chemical use, and increase crop yields. Advances in drone technology, AI, and supportive regulations are making drone-powered crop monitoring, spraying, and data analysis practical and cost-effective for farms of all sizes.

With such strong growth underway, it makes sense to pay attention to companies leading the charge in agricultural drones. Let's look at four stocks worth watching in this fast-moving sector.

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA ) is positioning itself as a leading force in the precision agriculture drone market by combining autonomous drone hardware with advanced AI software and a scalable Drone as a Service business model. Its wholly owned subsidiary, ZenaDrone, designs and manufactures multifunction drones used across agriculture, defense, logistics, and inspection sectors.

ZenaTech's flagship agricultural drone, the ZenaDrone 1000, is a medium-sized vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) quadcopter capable of lifting up to 40 kilograms. The platform recently received FAA Part 137 approval, allowing the company to commercially conduct crop spraying operations-including pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, fertilizers, and seed distribution-across the United States. This regulatory milestone unlocks significant domestic revenue potential while paving the way for expansion into Europe.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., commented,“FAA Part 137 approval now enables our team to finish final testing and commence sales of our agriculture solutions. Drones offer a more precise, efficient, cost-effective, and safer alternative to traditional methods.”

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service (DaaS) model offers flexible subscription and pay-per-use options, giving farmers access to drone technology without the upfront investment, pilot certification, or regulatory burden. In May 2025, the company opened a European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, to support its agricultural drone operations in a market projected to grow at 28.6 percent annually and reach $43.2 billion by 2032, according to Market Data Forecast.

Passley added,“The expansion of our Dublin office marks a new chapter in our strategy to scale our drones and DaaS offerings globally while servicing the fastest-growing agricultural drone markets located in Europe.”

Beyond agriculture, ZenaTech has acquired six U.S. companies to strengthen its drone-enabled services in land surveying and powerline inspection. These moves create operational synergies across verticals and accelerate adoption of its autonomous platforms.

With the global agriculture drone market expected to grow from $6.1 billion in 2024 to $23.78 billion by 2032, ZenaTechis well positioned to capitalize through its FAA-certified hardware, expanding DaaS footprint, and international rollout.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE: UAVS) has been a precision agriculture and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) pioneer since its founding in 2010. The company designs and delivers professional-grade fixed-wing drones, sensors, and software solutions serving customers in agriculture, energy, construction, and government.

In Q1 2025, UAVS reported net income of $7.06 million, reversing a $6.32 million loss from the prior year. Gross margin improved to 58.5 percent from 50.2 percent, while operating expenses fell nearly 28 percent-reflecting stronger execution, increased drone sales, and financial discipline.

The company has remained active on the regulatory front, participating in FAA discussions around Rule Part 108, which could enable broader Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. CEO Bill Irby emphasized that this regulatory evolution will unlock more commercial drone use across agriculture and other industries.

Technologically, UAVS partnered with Ascent AeroSystems to integrate the RedEdge-P multispectral camera into the rugged Spirit UAV platform-enhancing precision and efficiency for farm applications. It also teamed up with India-based Vyom Drones to license manufacturing and expand into one of the world's fastest-growing agricultural drone markets.

With a return to profitability, regulatory momentum, and new strategic partnerships, AgEagle is well positioned to ride the accelerating growth of drone-enabled agriculture.

Investors looking for scale in precision agriculture might also consider CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) , a global machinery leader integrating automation across tractors, sprayers, and harvesters. Through brands like Case IH and New Holland, CNH is deploying AI-driven spraying systems and sensor-laden harvesters to optimize crop inputs and yields. While Q1 results reflected soft demand-with revenue down 21 percent and ag EBIT off 64 percent-the company's ongoing tech innovation and global footprint suggest potential upside once the cycle turns.

Meanwhile, AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides exposure to drone systems from a national security angle. With $820.6 million in 2025 revenue and $1.2 billion in bookings, AVAV maintains a strong backlog. However, its agricultural exposure is minimal, and its recent $750 million equity raise may weigh on short-term performance.

As agricultural innovation accelerates, the market is shifting toward platforms that combine autonomy, analytics, and accessibility. While industrial giants and defense players bring scale, focused firms like ZenaTech and AgEagle are delivering end-to-end precision agriculture solutions purpose-built for this moment. For investors seeking exposure to one of the fastest-growing applications of drone technology, these names offer compelling, targeted entry points.

