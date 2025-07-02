Ministry Stresses Importance Of Framework To Develop Green Hydrogen Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 2 (Petra) – The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday underscored the significance of the newly approved general framework for developing green hydrogen projects, viewing it as a strategic step toward establishing Jordan as a regional hub for green hydrogen production.In a statement, the ministry said the mechanism represents a comprehensive concept paper that articulates a strategic vision to leverage Jordan's abundant solar and wind resources, as well as vast areas suitable for green hydrogen production and export initiatives.Prepared by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the framework highlights Jordan's natural advantages and regulatory environment, positioning the Kingdom as an attractive destination for investment in this emerging sector.The mechanism sets out an integrated plan to facilitate investment in green hydrogen, beginning with the identification of strategic sites for renewable energy development in southern Jordan. It also earmarks an industrial complex within the Aqaba Special Economic Zone for establishing green hydrogen production facilities and water desalination plants.Key elements of the framework include the development of shared infrastructure in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, such as desalination plants, green ammonia storage facilities, export terminals, and other shared services critical for the successful deployment of green hydrogen projects.The mechanism offers a range of investment incentives under existing laws, notably the Investment Environment Law No. (21) of 2022 and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Law No. (32) of 2000.It also outlines a transparent contractual process for investors, beginning with the signing of a memorandum of understanding, progressing through technical and financial feasibility studies and land use agreements, and culminating in investment agreements. This reflects the government's commitment to fostering a stable and encouraging investment climate.The government has also established a National Green Hydrogen Committee composed of various stakeholders to oversee the implementation of the strategy and regulate investments, aligning with Jordan's broader vision to enhance food security, boost exports, and transition toward a sustainable, diversified green economy.