403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JFZG, KHCF Partner To Provide Cancer Treatment Coverage For Employees
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 2 (Petra) – The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFZG) signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) to join the "Care" program, aiming to provide cancer treatment coverage for its employees and enhance workplace health and safety standards.
Sakher Ajlouni, Chairman of JFZG's Board of Directors, described the agreement as a significant milestone that underscores the group's commitment to ensuring a healthy and safe working environment for its staff.
For her part, Nisreen Qatamesh, Director General of KHCF, praised the group's initiative, highlighting it as a reflection of its dedication to employee welfare. She urged other institutions to adopt similar measures to offer insurance coverage for their workforce.
Qatamesh noted that the "Care" program has so far provided coverage for over 250,000 subscribers, ensuring vital protection for employees during critical health challenges.
Amman, July 2 (Petra) – The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFZG) signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) to join the "Care" program, aiming to provide cancer treatment coverage for its employees and enhance workplace health and safety standards.
Sakher Ajlouni, Chairman of JFZG's Board of Directors, described the agreement as a significant milestone that underscores the group's commitment to ensuring a healthy and safe working environment for its staff.
For her part, Nisreen Qatamesh, Director General of KHCF, praised the group's initiative, highlighting it as a reflection of its dedication to employee welfare. She urged other institutions to adopt similar measures to offer insurance coverage for their workforce.
Qatamesh noted that the "Care" program has so far provided coverage for over 250,000 subscribers, ensuring vital protection for employees during critical health challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment