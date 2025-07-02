Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JFZG, KHCF Partner To Provide Cancer Treatment Coverage For Employees


2025-07-02 07:06:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 2 (Petra) – The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFZG) signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) to join the "Care" program, aiming to provide cancer treatment coverage for its employees and enhance workplace health and safety standards.
Sakher Ajlouni, Chairman of JFZG's Board of Directors, described the agreement as a significant milestone that underscores the group's commitment to ensuring a healthy and safe working environment for its staff.
For her part, Nisreen Qatamesh, Director General of KHCF, praised the group's initiative, highlighting it as a reflection of its dedication to employee welfare. She urged other institutions to adopt similar measures to offer insurance coverage for their workforce.
Qatamesh noted that the "Care" program has so far provided coverage for over 250,000 subscribers, ensuring vital protection for employees during critical health challenges.

