Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ANI Pharmaceuticals To Participate At Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I And Metabolism On July 8Th


2025-07-02 07:01:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host 1x1 meetings at the Leerink Partners Therapeutics Forum: I&I and Metabolism on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Boston, MA.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of“Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


