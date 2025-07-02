Journalists From Asia And North Africa Explore Gansu's Cultural Heritage And Rural Innovation

The tour opened at the Maiji Mountain Grottoes, a cliffside complex of Buddhist carvings dating back 1,600 years. Akimitsu Kawakita of Tokyo Shimbun described the site as having a "unique artistic charm carved into the cliffs." Supachai Wuthichuwong of Thailand's Manager Online said, "Standing here, I can truly feel ancient craftsmen's reverence for civilization. It's awe-inspiring and moving." The group also visited the Fuxi Temple, the Hu Family Residence, and the Dadiwan archaeological site. There, Myanmar journalist May Myat Mon remarked, "The ancient Chinese were true artists! The preservation approach sets a global benchmark for heritage protection."

Covering Industrial Shifts

In Longnan, reporters toured the Xiangyu Olive Oil industrial park, where they learned how the company works directly with local farmers and operates centralized production hubs to support rural revitalization. The firm partners with growers to produce premium olive oil and has expanded into olive-based snacks and skincare products, helping to raise household incomes throughout the region.

Additional stops included Jinhu Liquor, known for preserving traditional brewing techniques, and Jinhu Mining, where former extraction sites have been turned into public attractions as part of a broader push toward tourism development-examples of Gansu's economic transformation and focus on sustainable development.

Spotlighting Culture and Conservation

The journalists also attended local heritage performances, including the masked dance Chigezhou, the multimedia stage show Tianshui: A Thousand Years of Splendor, and The White Horse Festival. Visits to Wenxian Heaven Lake and Qinglong Mountain Tourism Resort offered a glimpse of the region's environmental management strategies, underscoring China's efforts to balance tourism with ecological preservation.

Jointly organized by the China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD) and participating media outlets, the tour offered firsthand insight into Gansu's evolving cultural landscape, its approach to conservation, and its push for rural modernization.

SOURCE China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD)