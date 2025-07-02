Own. App Partners With Wallstreetbets To Build Creator-Owned Media Ecosystem Founder Jaime Rogozinski Joins As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership signals shift to decentralized, creator-owned media-bridging communities and accelerating adoption of a more open digital ecosystem

Austin, TX, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Own. App , the next-generation social media platform built on content ownership and direct creator monetization, today announced a strategic partnership with Jaime Rogozinski, founder of WallStreetBets, to integrate the influential retail investor community into Own. App's decentralized infrastructure. The announcement comes as Own. App prepares to open its beta to the public in July, following an exclusive invite-only release that has already attracted over 45,000 users to its waitlist .

Rogozinski is globally recognized for founding WallStreetBets, the massive community-turned-financial-movement that disrupted legacy markets and empowered millions of retail investors. Despite building one of the most impactful online communities of the past decade, he experienced firsthand what happens when creators rely on existing social media frameworks, which permits platforms to claim ownership over the content being created by its users. Content creators using existing social media platforms risk ceasing control of their content, their followers and don't have ownership of the work they produce .

“My experience with WallStreetBets made something very clear-if you don't own the platform, you relinquish control and long-term benefit of the work you put into it.” said Jaime Rogozinski.“Own. App changes that. It's built from the ground up to give creators true ownership over what they build-whether that's content, communities, or entire movements. Simply put, creators have well-deserved sovereignty over all their work.”

Unlike traditional social platforms, Own. App uses decentralized infrastructure to ensure that creators own their digital presence, protect their brand identity , and are rewarded transparently for their engagement and impact.

As part of the partnership, WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski will join Own. App as a strategic advisor, working closely with Own. App's executive team to support platform growth, creator engagement and integration into the Web3 infrastructure to help shape the future of decentralized, or next evolution, of creator media. His addition signals a deep alignment with Own. App's mission to create a transparent, decentralized, and creator-driven future for media and digital identity.

“Jaime's story reflects the reality millions of creators face,” said Amir Kaltak , CEO and Co-Founder of Own. App.“The current system isn't built for creators-it's built on them. Own. App is about flipping that script. We're building a platform that protects what creators build and helps them scale it without compromise. We are thrilled to have Jaime and his wide, omnipresent WallStreetBets community as a partner on the Advisory Board.”

Together, we will drive cross-community engagement through co-hosted events, shared content, and collaborative campaigns-including community spaces, social contests, and Web3-native storytelling initiatives-all designed to showcase the power of decentralized platforms working together. The partnership marks a new kind of creator-powered media model that rejects the ad-driven, algorithm-dominated model of traditional platforms and gives full ownership and monetization rights to creators and communities.

Own. App + WallStreetBets: Aligning Communities with Ownership

Own. App will deploy its Plug-In Layer in late 2025, allowing WallStreetBets to embed its tools, content, and community features and products that have yet to be announced directly into the platform. This integration will give the WallStreetBets community a seamless way to engage, contribute, monetize and expand their influence within an ownership-focused media ecosystem aligned with its values and exposure to more users on which to grow their community. In turn, WallStreetBets will leverage its global community -including forums, social media channels, and key opinion leaders-to drive awareness, the new narrative and adoption of Own. App. Additionally, Own. App will spotlight WallStreetBets across its discovery features, including curated channels, community spaces, and FinTok content and influencer initiatives.

The WallStreetBets community integration marks a pivotal shift in how online communities can own, scale, and monetize their influence. By aligning two grassroots-driven ecosystems, the partnership underscores a growing trend: Web3 platforms are evolving beyond crypto into the foundation for creator- and community-led media. This isn't just marketing alignment-it's a strategic move toward a new digital paradigm where creators own their content, audiences, brand or content IP, and communities set the narrative without centralized control. As the collaboration deepens, both sides will work together to pave the way for developing new models of media, narratives, and monetization -advancing the infrastructure for decentralized social platforms, without the need to say decentralized.

“We didn't lead with the word decentralization-and that was intentional,” said Katia Zaitsev, COO and Co-Founder of Own. App.“We led with better outcomes for creators. Gen Z doesn't care about the tech-they care about fair opportunity, owning their brand, getting paid fairly, and being seen. Decentralization just happens to be the invisible engine making that possible.”

The announcement comes as Own. App prepares to launch its open beta in July, following a private phase that attracted over 45,000 waitlisted users. Designed for Gen Z and digital-native communities, the platform offers a gamified social experience with blockchain-backed content ownership, innovative monetization opportunities, and merit-based visibility. Unlike traditional ad-driven platforms, Own. App provides creators with multiple revenue streams-including tipping, licensing, tokenized rewards, and a soon-to-launch Creator Fund powered by the $OWN Token, which rewards users based on engagement and growth rather than ad spend or geography.

Own. App Highlights:



Creator and Community Ownership – Full rights over content and followers.



No Algorithmic Gatekeeping – Visibility is merit-based, not pay-to-play.



Global Monetization Access – Equal earning potential across regions.



Decentralized Infrastructure – Blockchain-backed licensing and engagement rewards.

Creator Fund Powered by $OWN Token – Transparent, performance-based rewards.

With Rogozinski onboard, integration with the Wallstreetbets community, and a next-gen creator base already thriving, Own. App is more than a platform-it's a blueprint for the decentralized future of media, brand-building, and cultural ownership.

For more information and to download, visit .

About Own. App

Own. App is a creator-first platform redefining the future of media through content ownership, equitable monetization, and blockchain-enabled transparency. Own. App empowers users to build sustainable digital identities and communities-without relying on the outdated economics of ads, algorithms, or corporate control.

Media Contact:

...

CONTACT: own(at)transformgroup.com