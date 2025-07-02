MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark Wins Energinet Tender

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark has been awarded several work scopes related to state-owned Energinet's construction of the new high-voltage station AC Lindehøj at Solhøj in the municipality of Høje-Taastrup. The contract sum is DKK 241 million.

The work comprises a turnkey contract for buildings that will contain the station's high-voltage equipment, terrain work on 71 hectares surrounding the station and establishment of the construction site. The work is expected to commence in early 2026 when environmental approval has been granted for the project and the current archeological excavations have been completed. The buildings are scheduled for completion in the spring of 2027.

The new 400 kV high-voltage station will be a central part of the expansion of the electricity grid on Zealand and Lolland-Falster. The expansion will ensure that large quantities of green power from offshore wind turbines in the Baltic Sea will be distributed to areas with higher consumption in the vicinity of Copenhagen and Northern Zealand.

MT Højgaard Danmark has previously completed critical infrastructure work for Energinet and is currently engaged in a multi-year partnership for the expansion of the electricity grid in western Denmark.

”The energy area is very interesting for us, and we have good experience collaborating with Energinet, so we have made a targeted effort to secure this work scope. The Lindehøj project has a high level of technical complexity, and it calls for close coordination and attention to detail together with the technical supplier, Hitachi. We are looking forward to this,” says Hasse Stouby Jensen, project director at MT Højgaard Danmark.

The order does not affect MT Højgaard Holding's 2025 outlook, which is unchanged with revenue expected at a level of DKK 10-10.5 billion and an operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 400-450 million.

Further information:

CEO Rasmus Untidt and CFO Dennis Nørgaard can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

Attachment

MTHH_Investor news 2Jul25