Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shell Plc Filed Amendments To Its Form 20-Fs For 2023 And 2024 With SEC


2025-07-02 06:31:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) July 2, 2025

Shell plc filed amendments to its Form 20-Fs for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, (“2023/24 Form 20-F/As”), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2025.

The 2023/24 Form 20-F/As can be downloaded from or .

The printed copies of the 2034/24 Form 20-F/As are expected to be available from August 15, 2025, and can be requested, free of charge, at /order-printed-annual-reports.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at .


Enquiries

Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550

US Media Relations : Contact Shell US Media Team

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom




MENAFN02072025004107003653ID1109751006

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search