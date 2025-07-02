Shell Plc Filed Amendments To Its Form 20-Fs For 2023 And 2024 With SEC
Shell plc filed amendments to its Form 20-Fs for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, (“2023/24 Form 20-F/As”), with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2, 2025.
The 2023/24 Form 20-F/As can be downloaded from or .
The printed copies of the 2034/24 Form 20-F/As are expected to be available from August 15, 2025, and can be requested, free of charge, at /order-printed-annual-reports.
Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at .
Enquiries
Shell Media Relations International: +44 20 7934 5550
US Media Relations : Contact Shell US Media Team
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom
