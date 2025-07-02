403
Costa Rica's President Faces Historic Corruption Case After Supreme Court Request
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica's Supreme Court has asked Congress to remove President Rodrigo Chaves' legal protection so he can face trial for corruption. This is the first time in Costa Rica's history that the court has made such a request about a sitting president.
The Attorney General accuses Chave of using his power to force a communications company, which had a $405,000 contract with the government, to send $32,000 to his former adviser, Federico Cruz.
The money came from a contract funded by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration. Prosecutors say Chaves and his Culture Minister, Jorge Rodríguez, directed the contract to a company owned by Christian Bulgarelli.
Bulgarelli then sent part of the money to Cruz. Bulgarelli has agreed to help the investigation in exchange for lighter treatment.
The Supreme Court voted 15 to 7 to send the case to Congress, which will decide if Chaves can be put on trial. If Congress agrees, Chaves could face two to eight years in prison if found guilty of extortion.
Costa Rica's President Faces Corruption Charges Amid Immunity Debate
The court also wants to remove immunity for Minister Rodríguez. Chaves has denied the charges and has not commented since the court's decision.
His government, elected in 2022 with promises to fight corruption, now faces heavy criticism. The Attorney General has also accused Chaves of breaking campaign finance rules in the 2022 election.
This case is important because it tests whether Costa Rica's leaders are truly accountable under the law. Investors and businesses are watching closely, as the outcome could affect the country's political stability and business environment.
If Congress removes Chaves' immunity, he would be the first Costa Rican president to stand trial while in office, setting a new standard for how corruption cases are handled in the region.
