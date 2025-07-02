Vi Max Family Postpaid Plan Offers Shared Data, Netflix And Unlimited Calls

New Delhi: Almost everyone has a phone today, and most use the internet. Individual recharges for calls and data impact users' budgets. A family pack is a better option than separate recharges. Vodafone Idea recently launched postpaid family plans, allowing the whole family to enjoy data together. This saves money and offers several benefits. Vodafone Idea's new postpaid family plans are expected to give stiff competition to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Why choose the Vi Max Family Plan?

This plan allows adding 6 additional members along with primary and secondary users. It offers unlimited calls, data, and several OTT subscriptions.

Vi Max Family Plan Price

This postpaid plan costs just Rs 871 per month.

Vi Max Family Plan Details

Vodafone Idea recently launched this family pack. This special plan offers two mobile connections with 120GB of daily data. The primary user gets 70GB, and the secondary user gets 40GB, with an additional 10GB for sharing. There's a 400GB data rollover facility (200GB per user). Unlimited data is available from midnight to 6 am, making it beneficial for night shift workers.

Vi Max Family Recharge OTT Benefits

This pack offers a free Netflix Basic subscription to the primary user. Users can also watch OTT content via the Vi Movies & TV app. One OTT platform can be chosen under the Vi 'Choice' benefit.

Vi Max Family Recharge Add-on

Adding other family members costs Rs 299 per member, with a maximum of six additional members. New members get 40GB of data and unlimited calls. Each user gets unlimited 5G data.

Note: The Vi Family Pack recharge is available in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh. Check the official website before recharging.

Will Vodafone Idea become a public sector undertaking?

The central government holds a 49% (48.99%) stake in Vodafone Idea. There are no plans or proposals to make Vodafone Idea a public sector undertaking. It would become a government entity if the government acquired a larger stake. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that they would continue with the 49% stake.