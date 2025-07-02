'If It Was Rape, Why Love Bites?': Kolkata Rape Accused's Lawyer Claims Consensual Act, Calls Case A Trap

The lawyer representing Monojit Mishra, the main accused in the Kolkata law student rape case, has reportedly claimed that apart from scratch marks, love bites were also found on Mishra's body. He questioned why the prosecution did not mention this detail, reports India Today.

"If there is rape, there will never be love bites on the body of the accused," said advocate Raju Ganguly.

Mishra, a former Trinamool Congress student leader, is among the three arrested in connection with the rape of a 24-year-old law student inside the South Calcutta Law College on June 25. All three are in police custody till July 8.

Signs of resistance in medical report

Earlier, the prosecution said that a medico-legal examination had found scratch marks on Monojit Mishra, indicating resistance from the survivor. Ganguly did not deny the presence of scratch marks but said the love bites tell a different story and suggest consensual interaction, not assault.

Alleges conspiracy to frame Mishra

Ganguly further alleged that the entire case was a conspiracy to trap his client. He said there were multiple gaps in the survivor's version of events and raised questions about the police investigation.

“Was the survivor's phone seized? Were her call records checked? These details are important and must be verified,” Ganguly said.

Questions timing of FIR and survivor's response

The advocate also questioned the delay in filing the police complaint. He said the alleged incident happened at 10:30 pm, but the complaint was only registered at 4:45 pm the next day.

“If she was confined, did she call her parents? Why didn't she go to the police station immediately? This complaint is false, and we have evidence of what she was doing,” he claimed.

Controversy over video on accused's phone

When asked about the reported video on Monojit's phone related to the incident, Ganguly denied that it showed any violence.

"I can say with full responsibility, it was not a video of torture. If there were love bites on the neck, what kind of video do you think it was?" he asked, accusing the prosecution of hiding key facts.

Case sparks public outrage

The alleged rape has triggered massive public anger in Kolkata, especially because it comes months after a trainee doctor was raped and murdered in the city.

Police continue to investigate the incident. So far, no official comment has been made on the claims of love bites or the contents of the video.