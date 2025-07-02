Himachal Monsoon Fury: 51 Dead, Many Missing As Rains, Flash Floods And Landslides Wreak Havoc
On Tuesday alone, the state witnessed 11 cloudburst incidents, four flash floods, and a major landslide, most of which occurred in the Mandi district, disrupting normal life. Cloudbursts were reported at four locations in Gohar, three in Karsog, two in Dharampur, and one in Thunag, Mandi.
The Himachal Pradesh government has activated all emergency protocols and is operating a 24/7 control room. A public helpline, 1070, has been issued for reporting emergencies.Also Read | Monsoon alert: IMD issues red, orange alert in THESE cities, 10 dead in Himachal 51 deaths, 22 missing
A report by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) revealed significant damage to human lives, private properties, livestock, and public infrastructure across 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh.
“A total of 51 deaths have been reported so far due to multiple causes, including flash floods, drowning, landslides, lightning strikes, and road accidents. The number of missing persons currently stands at 22, with Mandi district reporting the highest -- 10 deaths and all 34 missing persons -- primarily due to flash floods and cloudbursts,” the SEOC said.
It also stated that as many as 103 people have been injured in monsoon-related incidents.
Among districts, Kangra reported the highest number of deaths (13), followed by Mandi and Chamba (6 each), and Kullu (4 deaths). The districts of Kinnaur, Shimla, and Una reported between 2 and 4 deaths, while Sirmaur and Solan reported fewer casualties.Also Read | Gurgaon weather: First Monsoon shower brings relief from heatwave Damage to property and infrastructure
According to the SEOC report, 204 houses were damaged in the state, 22 of which were fully damaged (both pucca and kaccha structures).
Additionally, 84 shops, cow sheds, and labour huts have been affected. The loss to private property is estimated at ₹88.03 lakh.
Damage to public infrastructure is far more extensive, amounting to a staggering ₹283.39 crore ( ₹28,339.81 lakh). The worst-hit sectors include Public Works Department (PWD), Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) and the power sector.Also Read | Monsoon covers entire India, heavy rains likely in most regions in coming days
The Met Office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas across the state from Friday to Sunday.
