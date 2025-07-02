Why Is AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Visiting Gujarat For Three Days?
This follows AAP's debacle in Delhi assembly election this year and also the recent by-poll win of AAP leader Gopal Italia from Visavadar Assembly constituency in Gujarat, where he received 75,942 votes, whereas BJP candidate Kirit Patel secured 58,388, the Election Commission data showed.
Before departing for Ahmedabad, former Delhi CM Kejriwal said,“I am going to Gujarat today to meet the workers after the victory in Visavadar. There will be a bigger storm of AAP in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. In Gujarat, the people have decided to reject both the BJP and the Congress.”
The campaign signals the party's fresh effort to strengthen its grassroots foothold in Gujarat, a state where the BJP has held political dominance for more than 20 years.Also Read | People rejected BJP, Congress in bypolls: Kejriwal as AAP bags 2 bypoll seats
The AAP leadership called the bypoll verdict as Kejriwal's indication of "powerful comeback" to national politics after he lost his New Delhi seat and failed to form the government in the national capital in election held in February, 2025, PTI reported.'Gujarat wants change. Congress sitting in BJP's lap'
"In the Visavadar by-election, the overwhelming majority with which Aam Aadmi Party secured victory and defeated BJP shows the mood of Gujarat, that people are fed up with BJP, they are angry, and want change. Gujarat wants a change," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha bid? What former Delhi CM really thinks
He added,“BJP ruled here for 30 years because there was no alternative; Congress was sitting in BJP's lap... Now people have found a good, honest, patriotic alternative. They have decided to bring the Aam Aadmi Party to power.”Italia credits victory to people
Italia told ANI,“The public contested these elections... I was only a medium. When the people contest the elections themselves, it is confirmed that the results would be historic... The BJP did everything to win these elections... This is people's win, The people want change in Gujarat... The people have faith in the AAP and its leadership... I thank everyone who was involved in these elections."
(With inputs from agencies)
