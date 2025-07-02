Alona Shevtsova On Sends' Dual Honours At The International Business Magazine Awards 2025
The International Business Magazine Awards are recognised for their strict evaluation process, which combines expert analysis, industry research, and customer feedback. Nominees are assessed based on innovation, service excellence, market impact, and regulatory compliance. Winning in two highly competitive categories reflects Sends' consistent performance and competitive financial products.
The Best Alternative Banking Platform award recognises institutions that successfully bridge the gap between traditional banking and emerging fintech solutions, delivering intuitive, secure, and scalable platforms for both individual and business users. The Leading Financial Services Provider in the UK title means excellence across a broad spectrum of financial offerings, including payments, digital wallets, compliance, and customer service.
Alona Shevtsova , CEO of Sends, shared her thoughts on the recognition:
"We are truly honoured to receive these awards from International Business Magazine. This recognition validates the passion and forward-thinking approach that our team brings to the industry every day. At Sends, we remain focused on delivering creative and effective solutions that meet the needs of our customers while upholding the highest standards of service, compliance, and trust."
As Sends continues to expand its suite of services, this recognition sets a strong foundation for further international growth and industry collaboration. It is worth mentioning that in June 2025, Sends launched its new product - digital payment cards for personal accounts.
About Sends
Sends is a financial service provider headquartered in London. Since 2017, it has offered a comprehensive range of payment solutions as the FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI). The mission is to upgrade the banking experience by providing a functional alternative to traditional bank accounts.
