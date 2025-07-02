Three Jordanian Children Die In Saudi Road Accident En Route From Qatar

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 2 (Petra) -- Three Jordanian children from the same family have died following a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs announced Wednesday. The accident occurred as the family was traveling back to Jordan from Qatar.Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated that the Ministry's Operations and Consular Affairs Department, in coordination with the Jordanian Embassy in Riyadh, has been closely following the incident with Saudi authorities since it occurred. The accident resulted in the immediate deaths of the three children, while their parents sustained bruises.Ambassador Qudah noted that the ministry will arrange for the medical evacuation of the injured parents and undertake the necessary procedures to repatriate the children's bodies to Jordan, in accordance with the family's wishes.