403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Three Jordanian Children Die In Saudi Road Accident En Route From Qatar
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 2 (Petra) -- Three Jordanian children from the same family have died following a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs announced Wednesday. The accident occurred as the family was traveling back to Jordan from Qatar.
Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated that the Ministry's Operations and Consular Affairs Department, in coordination with the Jordanian Embassy in Riyadh, has been closely following the incident with Saudi authorities since it occurred. The accident resulted in the immediate deaths of the three children, while their parents sustained bruises.
Ambassador Qudah noted that the ministry will arrange for the medical evacuation of the injured parents and undertake the necessary procedures to repatriate the children's bodies to Jordan, in accordance with the family's wishes.
Amman, July 2 (Petra) -- Three Jordanian children from the same family have died following a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs announced Wednesday. The accident occurred as the family was traveling back to Jordan from Qatar.
Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated that the Ministry's Operations and Consular Affairs Department, in coordination with the Jordanian Embassy in Riyadh, has been closely following the incident with Saudi authorities since it occurred. The accident resulted in the immediate deaths of the three children, while their parents sustained bruises.
Ambassador Qudah noted that the ministry will arrange for the medical evacuation of the injured parents and undertake the necessary procedures to repatriate the children's bodies to Jordan, in accordance with the family's wishes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment