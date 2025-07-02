Ownership Matters: How SAGA Metals Quietly Secured The Entire Dykes River Intrusion

In mineral exploration, owning the interest in the right property is only half the equation. The other half for those wanting to score really big? Controlling the entire system-so they can jealously protect and extract all the value. Completing that two-piece quinella is what makes SAGA Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SAGA | OTCQB: SAGMF | FSE: 20H) quite the intriguing microcap in the critical mineral landscape. And at its current under-the-radar valuation, SAGMF presents an opportunity worth exploring.

That's not an unwarranted bullish appraisal, either. Because while other juniors are still interpreting geophysics or waiting on land permits, SAGA has pulled off something few early-stage explorers manage to do: control major land rights. In this case, 100% of the Radar project and its layered mafic intrusive complex-a 21,475 hectares (about 83 sq. miles) stretch rich in titanium, vanadium, and iron oxide mineralization.

And they did it in lockstep with a drill campaign that just confirmed what the maps and models had already been suggesting: This system is real. It's mineralized. And it's potentially huge- and getting "huger."

The Land Grab No One Was Watching-Until Now

On May 8, SAGA announced it had acquired 97 new claims, expanding the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project from 21,750 to 24,175 hectares. With that move, SAGA became the sole owner of the full Dykes River intrusion-an arcuate, 20-kilometer geophysical feature that displays textbook signatures of titanomagnetite layering. These are the kinds of geological settings that, when continuous and well-understood, can support multi-decade resource development.

According to SAGA's CGO & Director Michael Garagan, the consolidation wasn't just strategic-it was foundational. "Many of these mineralized settings end up fragmented across companies. SAGA now owns the entire thing. That allows us to plan exploration and infrastructure with total flexibility, which is incredibly rare this early in the game."

Rare-and valuable. Especially with the infrastructure advantage SAGA enjoys, including road access, a deep-water port, proximity to hydropower, and a willing host community in Cartwright, Labrador, Canada.

SAGA Drill Program That Turned Models Into Reality

The land position alone would be impressive. But SAGA didn't just plant flags. They drilled. And what they uncovered at the Hawkeye Zone-a 500m x 350m target within the greater Radar project-sent a clear signal to the market:

SAGA's opportunity isn't built around speculative theory. It's built around structure.

In the first seven drill holes (2,200 meters total), SAGA confirmed massive to semi-massive oxide layering down to 200–300 meters vertical depth, with intercepts that would make any Fe-Ti-V explorer take notice:



31.5m @ 25.95% Fe, 5.34% TiO2, 0.28% V2O5 (HEZ-01)

50m @ 24.49% Fe, 4.74% TiO2, 0.305% V2O5 (HEZ-04) High-grade sub-intervals up to 43% Fe and 9% TiO2, with titanomagnetite content in some layers exceeding 60%

These aren't scattered hits. These are layered, predictable, and geophysically verified mineral zones that align with airborne magnetic anomalies and surface rock samples collected during the 2024 field program.

And here's where the SAGA value proposition gets even better. According to SAGA's update, the Hawkeye Zone represents just 1/40th of the total strike extent. Yes, much of the above is technical mining language, even to industry insiders.

From Prospect to Platform

The 2025 winter drill program wasn't just about proving the presence of mineralization-it was about testing the model. Could SAGA align its geophysics with drill-confirmed oxide layers? Could the petrography support clean, vanadiferous titanomagnetite as the dominant phase? Could they begin to build an exploration protocol that scales?

Yes, yes, and yes.

SAGA's interpretation now identifies four separate magmatic layering sequences across the Hawkeye Zone alone, providing a structural framework that can be applied across the remaining 20 km of the Dykes River complex.

And they're wasting no time.

SAGA, in its update, noted it is already commencing additional high-resolution geophysical surveys, mapping new priority anomalies, and expanding metallurgical work to better define concentrate quality and potential recoveries. By the way, early indicators show that the Trapper Zone-one of SAGA's next target areas-may have even stronger magnetic responses than Hawkeye.

If that holds up in the field, SAGA's already strong thesis supporting investment becomes more than materially stronger; it gets validated.

Why This Matters Now

Let's be blunt: control like this doesn't usually stay cheap. SAGA now holds 100% of a fully intact mafic layered intrusion that spans 160 square kilometers, is road-accessible, and is already showing the kinds of assay grades and widths that development-stage companies spend years and tens, if not hundreds of millions chasing.

And know this, too: SAGA isn't just a titanium-vanadium story. With ongoing analysis targeting scandium, rare earth elements, and phosphate, the upside could broaden significantly. Read SAGA's corporate presentation. It shows in explicit detail why it's far from a one-project hit-or-miss proposition.

Moreover, it explains how SAGA should be considered as more than a multi-project owner. It's a platform, process, and system story that, once understood, should be appropriately valued. Add to that the fact that SAGA owns its land, its system is delivering, and its development roadmap is in place, the direction of that re-appraisal should be paved higher.

