Kuwaiti Researcher Presents Paper On Pearl Diving At Sharjah Heritage Conference
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen
SHARJAH, July 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti writer and researcher Talal Saad Al-Rumaidhi on Wednesday participated in the Sharjah Heritage Conference, presenting a research paper titled "Pearl Diving in the Gulf Through French Eyes: Humor in the Writings of Albert Londres."
Al-Rumaidhi's presentation focused on how French journalism viewed the traditional profession of pearl diving in the Arabian Gulf at the beginning of the 20th century, particularly through the lens of renowned French journalist and writer Albert Londres.
In a statement for KUNA, Al-Rumaidhi said that Londres, who visited the GCC region in 1930, provided a rare and vivid documentation of the pearl diving trade in a style that combined both humor and humanity by detailing the lives of divers, the hardships they endured, their personalities, and their austere way of life.
Londres also captured intricate details of the diving ships, voyage rituals, and maritime gatherings, in addition to the expressions and instinctive resilience of the Gulf people in facing daily challenges, he said.
Al-Rumaidhi noted that Londres expressed great astonishment at the divers' ability to endure the dangers of the sea despite primitive tools and harsh conditions. He employed a descriptive and witty language, including remarks about a captain who would not stop working under any circumstances and referring to the divers as "men who do not go to hell" as a reflection of their toughness and fearlessness.
Al-Rumaidhi also highlighted the French journalist's fascination with the deep connection between Gulf people and the sea, quoting Londres as saying, "When I went down into the sea, I found myself becoming Arab."
He said that he concluded his paper by stressing that documenting Gulf heritage through non-Arab writings provides an opportunity to reintroduce it to younger generations in creative ways, calling for more comparative studies between Western narratives and local sources to present a comprehensive view of the GCC's maritime history.
The Sharjah Heritage Conference, which concludes on Thursday, is an important annual platform that brings together leading researchers and academics from across the Arab world to exchange expertise in documenting intangible heritage and the history of traditional professions.
This year's edition witnessed wide participation from GCC countries and scholars with an interest in maritime history. (end)
