UNDP Concludes Knowledge Journey Program In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kuwait concluded Wednesday Knowledge Journey program with the participation of more than 60 students.
The program aimed to empower and equip the youth with the necessary skillsets to face burdens of the future and contribute to Kuwait 2035 vision.
UNDP Resident Representative in Kuwait, Emma Morley, remarked that the program set out to create a promising group of youth, especially in regards to economic diversity either through private sector initiatives, or active contribution to state department.
The program was in cooperation with Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development.
It included workshops, brainstorming sessions, and lectures, explained Morley adding that the youngsters submitted work papers by the end of the week on developing various systems.
Secretary General of the Supreme Council, Ahmad Al-Janahi, commended in a speech the efforts of UNDP and Kuwait in transforming into sustainable knowledge based economy.
He called this program an important interactive platform handling a number of instrumental topics to support the youth and their innovations.
He stated that knowledge is now a national priority and an essential propeller behind boosting productivity and achieving balance between growth and sustainability.
Al-Janahi praised the papers submitted by the youth, for their awareness, skills and true desire to contribute actively to development. (end)
