Semos Cloud Named Workday Innovation Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this partnership, organizations using Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) now have the opportunity to extend their capabilities with Semos Cloud's seamlessly integrated, quick-to-deploy modules for Recognition & Rewards, Employee Communications, and Talent Development. These solutions connect securely with Workday to extend core HCM processes, helping companies increase adoption and usage of their HCM investments and turn engagement, culture, and performance goals into everyday experiences for their teams.

Semos Cloud delivers enterprise-ready solutions for Recognition and Rewards, Employee Communications, Talent Development, and Feedback Intelligence, all designed to support meaningful moments across the employee lifecycle.

As a Workday Innovation Partner , Semos Cloud helps Workday customers enhance the employee experience by:



Bringing real-time recognition and meaningful rewards into daily workflows, with peer, manager, and milestone-based programs backed by a global, no-markup reward catalog offering 100,000+ redemption choices

Running targeted, consistent, and multilingual employee communication campaigns to support Total Rewards, business updates, and change initiatives at scale Supporting continuous talent development through structured feedback programs, personalized learning nudges, and engagement initiatives that align with company values and performance goals

"Employee experience is no longer a separate initiative, instead, it needs to be part of how work gets done," said Filip Misovski, CEO of Semos Cloud . "Through our partnership with Workday, customers can integrate recognition, communication, and development into daily workflows, reinforcing culture, improving alignment, and driving long-term retention."

Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) is a unified system that helps enable organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams.

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud is an employee experience platform that helps organizations recognize, connect with, and develop their people in meaningful ways. The platform includes solutions for Total Rewards, Employee Communications, and Talent Development, all designed to activate culture and drive performance. Through seamless integration with Workday and other leading HCM platforms, Semos Cloud enables HR teams to deliver personalized, high-impact experiences that build trust, loyalty, and growth. Explore our solutions at: Connect Culture. Empower People. Build Skills

SOURCE Semos Software LLC