JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces July Programming

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is excited to announce additions to their vibrant, curated program of July events sparking cross-cultural conversations on Japanese culture and traditions. This month's eclectic list of programs and events is aimed at visitors of all ages, including a special screening of the animated family movie, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko; a hands-on floral arrangement workshop engaging mindful practices through creativity and nature; and an added opportunity to extend the exhibition NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI & BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology by experiencing the spectacular design, utility, and artistry of samurai weaponry.

Here is a list of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles' July programming and events:

Summer Bloom | Japanese Style Flower Arranging

Date: Wed., July 16, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $40 (incl. taxes, etc.)

As interest in Japanese wellness traditions, such as ikebana, tea ceremonies, and meditation continues to grow in Los Angeles, this hands-on floral arrangement workshop offers a unique opportunity to engage with these mindful practices through creativity and nature. Participants are invited to learn the elegant art of floral arrangement through the lens of Japanese aesthetics, guided by Ms. Mitsuko Osuga, a floral artist known for her refined approach rooted in Japanese sensibilities. Blending Western floral techniques with traditional Japanese elements, the workshop offers a cross-cultural experience that fosters mindfulness and creativity, learning how to create arrangements using seasonal flowers sourced fresh from the market on the day of the event. Each participant will take home their own arrangement in a temporary vase, extending the serene and thoughtful experience beyond the workshop and into their home.

Movie & Bites | Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Date: Sat., July 26, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $30 (incl. taxes, etc.)

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles' popular Movie & Bites series will feature for the first time an animated film, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko. Nominated for both Best Animated Feature at the 2022 Annie Awards and Animation of the Year at the 2022 Japan Academy Film Prize, and receiving the Hochi Film Award in 2021, Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko is about an unconventional family and the bonds that they share in their sleepy seaside town. For this special summer edition of Movies & Bites, attendees are invited to discover the iconic flavors of summer in Japan spotlighting Japan's konamon (flour-based street food) culture, featuring dishes such as yakisoba (fried noodles) and okonomiyaki (savory pancake). Presented in partnership with Otafuku Foods, a trusted Japanese brand known for promoting authentic Japanese flavors overseas, expect heartwarming humor, delicious treats, and even a complimentary gift to enjoy a summery Japanese meal in your own home.

Steel & Honor | Forged in Tradition

Dates: Now through Mon., September 1, 2025

Times: Mon. - Fri. | 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Sat. - Sun. | 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free

In partnership with Jidai Arts, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles invites visitors to extend their stay at the exhibition NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI & BEYOND: Exploring Tradition Through Technology to experience a special extension showcasing the spectacular design, utility and artistry of samurai weaponry. This display spans authentic blades, fittings, and helmet with maedate (frontal crest) and menpō (face armor) – providing a rare chance to see these historic items close up and marvel at their intricate beauty which defies their age of up to 500 years.

Ukiyo-e Woodblock Print ​Stamp Activation

Dates: Now through Mon., September 1, 2025 (until supplies last)

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Gallery, Level 2

Fee: Free

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles introduces a hands-on opportunity to create postcard versions of three famous ukiyo-e prints, originally published by the charismatic Tsutaya Juzaburō (aka "Tsutaju"). ​Two prints, crafted by the artist Sharaku, depict the great kabuki actors Ichikawa Ebizō and Otani Oniji III, and one print is a reproduction by Utamaro, of the ukiyo-e print, Woman with a Glass Noisemaker (Popen). Guests can recreate the traditional woodblock print process, then tag and personalize their creations with a collection of fun, offbeat custom stamps and art supplies. The activity is a great way to learn more and connect with the ukiyo-e history conveyed in the current“NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND” exhibition. ​No reservations are required.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

