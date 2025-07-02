403
Hiroshima, Nagasaki Bomb Survivor Count Fall Below 100,000
(MENAFN) The number of survivors of the 1945 atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki has fallen below 100,000 for the first time, media reported on Tuesday, citing official government figures.
By the end of March, 99,130 individuals were registered as survivors with victim certificates, reflecting a decrease of 7,695 from the previous year, according to data from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare. The average age of these survivors has risen by 0.55 years, now standing at 86.13.
The Hiroshima Prefecture remains home to the largest number of certificate holders, with 48,310 survivors, followed by Nagasaki at 23,543 and Fukuoka at 3,957.
The total number of survivors began at about 200,000 in 1957 and surged to over 372,000 in 1980. However, the count has been steadily declining since, dropping below 300,000 in 1999 and under 200,000 by 2013.
The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare has been tracking and reporting the number of surviving atomic bomb victims each year since it began issuing certificates in 1957.
The US dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, resulting in the deaths of 140,000 people. Three days later, a second bomb hit Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan's subsequent surrender brought an end to World War II.
