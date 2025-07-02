MECC Holds Introductory Meeting For Second Edition Of Summer Environmental Club

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) held yesterday an introductory meeting for students participating in the second edition of the Summer Environmental Club, organised by the ministry from July 1 to 14 under the slogan“ Sustainability Generation,” with the participation of 20 Qatari students.

The meeting aimed to familiarize participants with the programme's objectives, themes, and schedule of activities and events planned during the club's duration, as part of the ministry's efforts to promote environmental education and instill sustainable development concepts among the youth.

Director of Public Relations and Communication at MECC, Farhoud Al-Hajri, reviewed the club's general vision, noting that participants were selected through prior electronic registration based on specific criteria to ensure optimal benefit from the programme.

Al-Hajri explained that the programme covers various topics, including smart cities, circular economy, digital technologies supporting sustainability, and the country's environmental policies and legislation, alongside field visits to key environmental sites.

He added that the Summer Environmental Club serves as a comprehensive educational and awareness platform aimed at developing students' knowledge and skills in environmental fields through scientific lectures and interactive workshops delivered by experts at the ministry's headquarters. He urged participants to attend all events to maximize their benefit.

The second edition of the club is distinguished by its partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which will offer specialized workshops. Participants will also receive an internationally accredited certificate upon completing the programme, enhancing its academic and awareness value.

Al-Hajri emphasized the ministry's commitment to supporting and empowering youth to become ambassadors of environmental awareness in their schools and communities, contributing to sustainable solutions for environmental challenges and reinforcing the state's efforts to protect the environment and preserve its natural resources.