Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets Private Sector Representatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani held yesterday the second meeting of 2025 with representatives of the private sector from the Qatar Chamber and the Qatari Businessmen Association.

The meeting aimed to discuss the key current challenges facing the private sector and explore practical solutions to address them, as well as review the latest developments in initiatives and projects related to improving the business environment in the country.

During the meeting, the Minister of Commerce and Industry emphasized the Ministry's commitment to supporting and empowering the private sector, describing it as a key partner in achieving sustainable economic development. He noted that the meeting reflects the Ministry's approach of strengthening direct communication channels with its partners in the private sector and listening to their views and suggestions.

He highlighted that constructive cooperation and the integration of efforts among all stakeholders are essential to overcoming challenges, stressing the importance of continuous efforts to implement initiatives that contribute to creating a business-friendly and investment-attractive environment.

The meeting covered several topics related to the Ministry's initiatives and projects to improve the business climate, including streamlining procedures, updating legislation, and facilitating the practice of commercial and investment activities.

This meeting comes as part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's efforts to implement its strategy aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness and solidifying the partnership between the public and private sectors, in line with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to build a diversified and sustainable economy led by the private sector.